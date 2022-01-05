There are several school and municipal elections in Grady County on the Feb. 8 ballot.
In Tuttle, there are two candidates running for mayor. Incumbent Aaron McLeroy will run against Judy L. Preston. Tuttle City Council will have a new Ward 3 member. Darrell Alcorn will run against Dewey Trey Buck for the position.
Friend, Bridge Creek, the Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center and the City of Blanchard all have propositions on the ballot.
There are three candidates running for an Office No. 2, Blanchard School Board seat: Kristi Mitchell, Lonnie Bewley and Justin Smith.
The voter registration deadline for the Feb. 8 elections is Friday, Jan. 14. Voters may download an application from the State Election Board website, at https://www.ok.gov/elections. Applications must be printed, signed and mailed or hand-delivered to the Grady County Election Board Office. Applications are also available at the election board office.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.
The Grady County Election Board is located at 315 W Pennsylvania. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, please contact the Grady County Election Board at (405) 224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov.
