Grady County residents will vote on several city council and school board candidates on April 5.
In Chickasha, David C. Lucas and Kea Ginn will face off for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat. This council seat is currently held by David Sikes, who did not file for reelection.
In Tuttle’s mayoral race, Judy L. Preston will run against incumbent Aaron McLeroy. Tuttle has one city council race. Darrell Alcorn and Dewey Trey Buck will compete for the Ward 3 seat.
Grady County’s school elections include a proposition from Pioneer Public Schools and two propositions from Blanchard Public Schools.
Danielle Epps will run against Jeana Ely for the Office No. 2 seat on the Bridge Creek School Board.
Amber-Pocasset Public Schools will have a race between DeAnn Mittelstaedt and Jeanette Parham for the Office No. 2 seat.
In addition to two propositions, Blanchard Public Schools will have one race for the Office No. 2 seat. Kristi Mitchell will run against Justin Smith for the position.
In Dibble, Brandon Hedrick will face off Jason Ott for the Dibble School Board Office. No. 2 seat.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 5.
Oklahoma voters can find their voting precinct and view a sample ballot by using the OK Voter Portal. Voters may also use the portal to request absentee ballots, fill out a voter registration application, verify voter information, view voting districts and more.
