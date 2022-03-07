Grady County will remain under a burn ban for at least another week.
On Monday, the Grady County Commissioners voted to keep the county-wide burn ban in place for an additional seven days.
There were four fires in Grady County over the weekend and another early Monday morning, according to Kim Duke with the Grady County Fire Department. Multiple agencies responded to the fires, including some outside of the county, she said.
Moreover, there is little chance of rain in the upcoming forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain on Friday at the time of this report, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
Kirk Painter, Grady County Commissioner District 2, said he would like to keep the ban in place for seven rather than 14 days. There are farmers in the county who need to perform controlled burns when weather conditions are favorable, he said.
The Oklahoma Mesonet’s Drought Monitor Map shows Grady County almost entirely engulfed in extreme drought. Only a tiny sliver of the north west portion of the county is in the severe drought category.
Several counties on the perimeter of Grady County remain under a burn ban, including Stephens, Comanche and Caddo Counties.
As stated in a previous article, under the burn ban, it is illegal to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. It is also illegal to build a campfire, bonfire or to burn trash or other materials that may cause a fire.
There are some specific exceptions to the burn ban for construction, welding, grinding, campfires and outdoor cooking. Please see the full burn ban resolution for details here.
Individual fireworks are totally prohibited.
Those who violate the burn ban may face a misdemeanor charge, a $500 fine and/or imprisonment up to one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.