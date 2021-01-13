The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death for Grady County on Wednesday.
The deceased was a man in the 65 and older age group from Chickasha. This is the 24th COVID-19 death from the city and the 40th death from Grady County.
The county has had a total of 4,641 cases and 4,119 recoveries. There are 482 active cases in the county.
Active cases have been on a bumpy course this week. There were 505 active cases reported on Monday and 436 on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, active cases include: Chickasha: 190, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 196, Tuttle: 130, Minco: 29, Rush Springs: 27, Alex: 8, Amber: 5, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 11.
