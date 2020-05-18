Grady County Memorial Day program cancelled

The Grady County Memorial Day program has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sherri Lewis, Founder and President of the Oklahoma Veterans Recognition Committee, said social distancing restrictions and concern for the health of citizens were deciding factors in canceling the program.
The Memorial Day program is typically held at the Grady County Veterans Memorial, located on the west side of Shannon Springs Park.
The Elks Lodge will still provide their traditional Memorial Day meal of ham, cheese potatoes and green beans. Boxed meals are available via drive-through pick-up from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 1818 W. Country Club Rd. Veterans and their families are welcome to pick up these boxed meals for free.
However, Lewis encourages residents to continue to honor veterans on Memorial Day, May 25, even though the community will not be meeting as a group.
“Least we owe these wonderful soldiers who who are family members, friends, co-workers, school classmates or someone you have never known [is] a day of respect for their service to our country,” Lewis said in a release.
“Please stop and reflect on the true meaning of the day and to reach out to a veteran and given them the thanks that they so deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.