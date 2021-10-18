Like rotating clouds over an open plain, the deadline for Grady County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan looms near.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan is updated every five years, with the new plan due in April 2022.
“Just in time for tornado weather,” Judy Soos, Hazard Mitigation Specialist with the State of Oklahoma, said.
The Grady County Local Emergency Planning Committee met on Friday to discuss the update.
Local police, fire, emergency management and other agencies met at the Grady County Fairgrounds. There was a Zoom option because some agencies still have restrictions on travel due to COVID-19.
There 13 natural hazards that threaten Oklahoma, Soos said. These include: dam failure, drought, earthquakes, expansive soils, extreme heat, flood, hail, high winds, lightening, severe thunderstorms, tornado, wildfire and winter storms.
Grady County, like other counties in the area, have special considerations. Most storms start in the western portion of the state due to the wind and mountains. Caddo County, which is just west of Grady County, has a high number of natural disasters, Soos said.
The hazard mitigation plan identifies hazards that may affect the area as well as possible solutions to mitigate disaster. This might include potential mitigation projects, such as safe rooms or generators.
Hazard Mitigation Plans are required to qualify for hazard recovery funds. Debris removal is an exception and provided regardless. Emergency vehicles can’t provide aid if fallen limbs are blocking the roadway, Soos said.
Updating the hazard mitigation plan usually takes about a year, but the pandemic has cause some kinks in communication over the last year and a half. Local agencies will fill out an online questionnaire to speed up the information gathering process.
These responses will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.
