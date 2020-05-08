The Grady County Law Enforcement Center (GCLEC) has confirmed that one their federal inmates has died due to COVID-19.
William Dean Brame, 52, was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City due to possible coronavirus symptoms. Brame died on April 28.
The death was initially reported by The Oklahoman on May 8. Their report says Brame was awaiting sentencing for his role in a drug ring run from prison by leaders of the Irish Mob.
There have been other federal inmates and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at GCLEC, Jim Gerlach, Grady County Jail Administrator, said.
The confirmed positive cases were quarantined and Gerlach said the jail has not had any new cases over the last several days. He added that at this point in time all the inmates who have tested positive were federal, not county, inmates.
Gerlach said it’s not a surprise for there to be cases of the virus at a jail where there are people in close quarters and people coming in from different areas.
“It’s impossible to keep the inevitable from happening,” he said.
Gerlach said the jail has taken steps to protect inmates and staff through availability of PPE and hand sanitizer around the facility. Inmates are given masks twice a week but inmates are not forced to wear them, Gerlach said.
“We are doing everything we can for our public,” he said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one inmate death in their weekly epidemiology and surveillance report. The data for populations who reside in congregate settings showed one inmate death for March to April 2020. The report does not identify the inmate or the correctional facility where he was held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.