The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is proud to announce that the Grady County Historical Society has been awarded a grant though the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
“Congratulations to the Grady County Historical Society on receiving an Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, Tuttle. “It is wonderful that these funds will help them store and care for their collections, while also allowing them space to grow the collections so they can continue sharing our area’s history.”
The Grady County Historical Society has been awarded $4,945 for a project titled “Collections Management and Care—Part 3,” which will provide for adequate and proper storage for current collection items and additional space for new donations. The organization will purchase two file cabinets and four bookshelves for rehousing collections items.
“The Grady County Museum is thrilled to receive this grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society,” said Cassie Poole, member of the Grady County Historical Society Board of Directors. “The grant will give the museum the opportunity to expand the preservation of historical documents and artifacts of Grady County and surrounding areas.”
The total amount of funds that will be distributed this year is just over $558,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming. “Entering our third year of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, the OHS is thrilled with the program’s success,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS. “To date, the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.