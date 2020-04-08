Grady County Health Department tests 75 at drive-through COVID 19 testing

The Grady County Health Department tested approximately 75 people who attended the drive-through COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.
Screening started a little before 10 a.m. at the Grady County Fairgrounds with about 15 cars already in line. All available tests were used by 12:45 p.m., over an hour before the event was scheduled to end.
A minimal number of people were turned away at the site. Of about two, one was a juvenile who was sent to be tested at the health department due to their age, Sara King, Public Information Officer with the Grady County Health Department, said.
To be tested at the drive-through site, clients had to be over 18 or 16 and accompanied by a consenting parent, have a fever or cough and/or been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Tests have been sent to the Oklahoma State University lab. Results could be available as soon as a couple of days, but could be later due to the large influx of mobile testing in Oklahoma.
The Grady County Health Department now has curbside testing available on site, by appointment only.
To get tested, clients may call the Grady County Health Department at 405-224-2022. Patients will be screened over the phone and will call the health department when they arrive for their appointment. A health department nurse, wearing PPE, will test the person outside the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.