The Grady County Health Department will now administer third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals.
Residents may schedule an appointment through their doctor, local pharmacy or at vaccinate.ok.gov. Those registering via the portal will need to re-register with an alternate phone number or email, the health department said.
The county health department made the announcement on Monday. On Aug. 12, the FDA authorized additional doses for certain immunocompromised individuals.
The booster vaccines will be given to people who are at least 12-years-old who may meet qualifications to be considered immunocompromised. This might include individuals receiving cancer treatments, organ transplants or stem cell transplants. Moreover, people with advanced or untreated HIV infections, moderate or severe primary immunodeficiencies or patients prescribed drugs that suppress immune response may also qualify. The health department added that patients should talk to their doctor about whether receiving a third vaccine is appropriate for their condition.
The third dose is for those who have previously received either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. A third vaccine is not currently available for people who received the J&J vaccine, according to the Grady County Health Department.
On Thursday, the acting FDA Commissioner, Janet Woodcock, M.D., said, “Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19. As we’ve previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.