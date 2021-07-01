The Grady County Health Department will launch the COVID 19 prevention campaign at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 7 in the Saint Joseph Hall Parking Lot.
All three vaccines will be available. Those over 12 years of age may be vaccinated.
To request an appointment, they must access Vaccinate.Oklahoma.gov and complete the COVID-19 Questionnaire.
On the next screen, you must select yes as you have an invitation code and click in the corresponding box:
Verification Code: Y1T1Z1001256X2N9M4
Please answer the questions.
Verify that all the answers to the questionnaire are correctly answered. And to schedule your appointment select the appropriate time for you. Don't worry if the location says: Closed POD - Grady County Health Department - Strike Team 1. Once the appointment is made, come to Church with your registration voucher at the appointed time.
Children under 16 must attend with one of their parents or legal guardians. Don't forget to download the consent form, print it, sign it, and bring it to your appointment.
