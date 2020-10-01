The Grady County Health Department will host a drive-thru Flu clinic on Thursday, October 8th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Grady County Health Department, 2116 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018.
Flu vaccines are available to anyone 6 months and older; high dose shots will be available for those 65+. Flu shots are free to those without insurance. If you are insured, please bring your insurance card for billing.
“This flu clinic is a great opportunity for Cleveland County residents to take a proactive role in their health and wellbeing,” said Jackie Kanak, administrative director for District 6 County Health Departments. “With the continued spread of COVID-19, safeguarding residents from Flu and other familiar viruses will help to prevent further health complications throughout our community.”
It is not advised to get the flu shot if you are currently sick. Please leave pets at home and remain in your vehicle at all times. Masks are required. We do not ask about legal status.
For more information about Flu, please visit www.cdc.gov/flu.
