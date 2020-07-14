While many events have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the 105th Grady County Free Fair is still on for Aug. 27-29.
The Grady County Fairgrounds and Event Center made the announcement via social media on Tuesday.
“We’re here to bring people together, and that’s what we will do,” a post from the event center’s Facebook said.
The fairgrounds will be taking extra precautions this year due to the pandemic, including: a smaller vendor area, limited large crowd entertainment, extra spacing between still exhibits, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing modifications.
“We will continue to work with local and state public health agencies, watch for any new developments and make modifications accordingly,” the post said.
