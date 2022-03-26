Assistant Grady County Fire Chief, Rodney Gregory, has been appointed Interim Grady County Fire Chief.
Gregory will serve as chief until the board decides how they will move forward, Stormy Duffle, Fire Board Chairman, said.
The Grady County Fire Board held a special meeting on Friday night. In addition to appointing Gregory to the position vacated by former Grady County Fire Chief, Perry Wenzel, the board addressed the controversy surrounding Wenzel’s dismissal and concerns from the community.
All Grady County Fire Stations, including the Farwell Fire Station, have active rosters and will remain open, Duffle said. Of the 11 volunteer firefighters previously at the Farwell Station, only four have resigned, leaving seven active firefighters at the Farwell Station, she said.
Duffle said the 18 firefighters who were taken off the roster had been inactive for prolonged periods of time. All station chiefs were asked to check rosters and let the office know who was not attending meetings or making calls. Only one volunteer firefighter came forward, who was active military.
Those firefighters who had been reported inactive and who did not respond were dismissed at the March 15 meeting.
“We did not lose 17 people that night because those 17 people had not been active for months if not years prior to that,” Duffle said. “So you can’t lose something if they weren’t helping in the first place.”
Duffle said Wenzel never asked why he was dismissed and board never said they had no grounds to dismiss Wenzel.
“Let the record show that not once did he ask why because he knows why. The board never stated ‘we have no grounds.’ That’s not true,” Duffle said.
The Grady County Fire Board accepted resignations from Jeffrey Blankenship, Justin Wenzel, Tony Ledrick and David Lara.
