Two offices in the Grady County Complex have changed their location.
The Grady County Election Board and the Grady County Emergency Management/Passport Application offices will remain in the same building. However, the Grady County Election Board will now be located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The entrance to the election board will be on the west side of the building.
The election board’s new location is the Grady County Emergency Management and Passport Office’s old location. This office has moved to the east side of the building. The offices’s new address is 217 N. 3rd St.
