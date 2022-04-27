The Grady County Treasurer’s office has announced the date for the delinquent property resale.
The resale will be conducted at 9 a.m. on June 13 in the Grady County Election Board Community Room.
Pre-registration is required either in person at the Grady County Treasurer’s Office or by calling the office at 405-224-5337.
Information about the 45 properties currently for sale is listed at www.oktaxrolls.com. Click on Grady County, then go to the drop down menu to select “delinquent tax info” and then “Resale 2022.” This will pull up a list of properties and addresses. The properties are located in Chickasha, Verden, Tuttle and Bradley.
All properties are at least four years delinquent. However, the number of properties could change if the taxes are paid and removed from the sale. The properties will be sold as-is, with no warranties of any kind by the county or any county employee, according to a release from the Grady County Treasurer’s Office.
The properties will be sold either for the tax fee plus all costs and fees, or two-thirds of the assessed value plus costs and fees. The lesser amount of these two options will be the price of the property. Payment is required immediately at the time of the sale on June 13, the release said.
The Grady County Treasurer’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 320 W. Chickasha Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.