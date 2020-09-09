Grady County has reached 600 COVID-19 cases, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
OSDH is now including rapid test results in the total positive case count, as of Tuesday.
There have also been 500 recoveries and seven deaths, according to OSDH. Active cases in the area are as follows, Chickasha: 45, Blanchard: 39, Tuttle: 29, Rush Springs: 2, Alex: 3, Amber: 1, Verden: 2, Ninnekah: 1.
Chickasha has had 291 cases, 242 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 210 cases, 170 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 155 cases, 124 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 17 cases and 17 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 16 cases and 14 recoveries. Alex has had 15 cases and 12 recoveries. Amber has had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Verden has had nine cases and seven recoveries. Ninnekah has had eight cases and seven recoveries.
At the state level, OSDH reported 876 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 65,929 cases, 55,405 recoveries and 863 total deaths. One death was a woman in the 36 to 49 age group from Tulsa County. The rest were in the 65 and older age group from Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Kiowa, Le Flore, Nowata and Tulsa Counties.
