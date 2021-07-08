Grady County Courthouse
Jessica Lane/The Express-Star

The Grady County Courthouse will reopen on Friday after nearly two weeks of closure. 

The courthouse closed on Monday due to flooding that resulted from heavy rains in June. 

The courthouse will be open during normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

