The Grady County Courthouse will reopen on Friday after nearly two weeks of closure.
The courthouse closed on Monday due to flooding that resulted from heavy rains in June.
The courthouse will be open during normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Albert Darnell, 86, of Chickasha, died 7/2/2021. Graveside services were 7/6/2021 at Fairlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to College Heights Baptist Church, PO Box 357, Chickasha, OK 73023. Services with McRay Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will be held for Wayne Robnett at the Marlow Cemetery in Marlow, OK. Wayne passed away on June 18, 2021 at the age of 83 in his home in Chickasha, Oklahoma with his family at his side after battling cancer. Wayne was born on June 4, 1938 in Oklahoma City, O…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.