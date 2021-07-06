The Grady County Courthouse has been closed for more than a week due to flooding issues caused by heavy rains in June.
“It has been a nightmare,” Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
The courthouse has changed their voicemail to let callers know about the situation. However, visitors may not know before arriving to do business at the courthouse.
There is box at the Grady County Emergency Management Office for files going to the courthouse. However, at this time, there is not a system in place for documents to be sent from the courthouse.
Rainfall from the storms outpaced the capacity of the water treatment plant, which is capable of processing about six million gallons of wastewater a day.
In the northern area of Chickasha, water was actually bubbling up out of manholes, Thompson said. This kind of water overload can prevent people from flushing toilets because there’s nowhere for the water to go.
However, the flooding at the courthouse came in through drains in the basement and likely in Judge Young’s courtroom. Last week, there was six to eight inches of rain in the basement and flooding in the courtroom, Thompson said.
While Judge Lowe and Judge Kirkland’s courtrooms on the second floor were not flooded, there is a strong odor throughout the courthouse due to the wastewater.
Thompson said the fire department brought in a portable pump to draw out water from the basement. The water was pumped into a tanker truck parked outside the courthouse. Because there was nowhere in town for the water to go, the Town of Ninnekah allowed the water to be pumped into their sewer lagoon.
There is still a lot to do.
Thompson said he has been working with the City of Chickasha to help resolve the issue as well as a restoration company out of Norman called Surf Pro, who are working on Judge Young’s courtroom. They are looking for the drain, which Thompson said is probably under the risers in the courtroom. Surf Pro will need to completely gut the courtroom. The process may not be completed until the end of the year, Thompson said.
During that timeframe, a check valve will need to be installed in the main line to prevent a major courthouse flooding from happening again. However, unless the water treatment plant is able to increase capacity, a heavy rain could still close the courthouse for a day or two in the future.
The Grady County Commissioners held their weekly meeting at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Building on Tuesday.
District 1 Commissioner, Michael Walker, said an emergency meeting was held to address the issue. Discussions are ongoing.
Local entities will need to work together to resolve the problem, Kirk Painter, District 2 Commissioner, said.
“It’s going to be a city, county and jail group effort. It has to be.”
