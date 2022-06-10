The Grady County Courthouse will be closed the rest of the day on Friday, June 10, due to power outages.
The courthouse will reopen during normal hours—8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.—on Monday, June 13, according to Grady County Emergency Management.
Graveside service for Debra Wallin will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery. Pastor Kent Hibbard will officiate. Debra was born the daughter of Bernard and Vada LaVerne Wallin in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on January 19, 1958. She died on May 26, 2022, at her home in…
