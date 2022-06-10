Grady County County Courthouse
Express-Star file photo

The Grady County Courthouse will be closed the rest of the day on Friday, June 10, due to power outages. 

The courthouse will reopen during normal hours—8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.—on Monday, June 13, according to Grady County Emergency Management. 

