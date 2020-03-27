The Grady County Commissioners will meet again through teleconference on Monday.
As always, these meetings are open to the public, but the procedure will be a little different.
Those who wish to attend may call 405-999-4070 and enter the PIN number 5211, when prompted. Upon entering the code, participants will be included in the meeting, indicated by a bell sound.
The Grady County Courthouse was closed to the public on March 18 as part of an emergency disaster proclamation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will remain closed for at least 30 days, unless the commissioners take action otherwise.
If, during the meeting, technical issues arise that prevent those participating in the teleconference from listening to the meeting, every effort will be made to fix these issues. However, if the issues cannot be resolved in 30 minutes from the time the issues are discovered, the meeting will stop and reconvene on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act was recently revised to ease restrictions on teleconferences and videoconferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please see attachment for the full agenda.
