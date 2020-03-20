Beginning Monday, until further notice, the Grady County Commissioners will hold their regular Monday meetings via teleconference.
The Grady County Courthouse was closed to the public on Wednesday as part of an emergency disaster proclamation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will remain closed for at least 30 days, unless the commissioners take action otherwise.
As always, these meetings are open to the public, but the procedure will be a little different.
Those wishing to attend are asked to call the Grady County Commissioner’s Office Secretary, Kimberly Thomas-Smith at 405-224-5211 for the access code. Participants are asked to contact Thomas-Smith as soon as possible in order to adequately prepare for the meeting at 9 a.m.
The Grady County Courthouse opens for business (again, not to the public) at 8 a.m.
If, during the meeting, technical issues arise that prevent those participating in the teleconference from listening to the meeting, every effort will be made to fix these issues. However, if the issues cannot be resolved in 30 minutes from the time the issues are discovered, the meeting will stop and reconvene on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act was recently revised to ease restrictions on teleconferences and videoconferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the items on the March 23 agenda include:
- Discussion and approval of minutes from the March 16 meeting and the March 18 emergency meeting
- Discussion and possible action to amend the Grady County Emergency Disaster Proclamation
- Discussion and possible action relating to the threat to Grady County public safety opposed by COVID-19.
Please see attachment for the full agenda.
