An upcoming Grady County Commissioners meeting will take place on a different day and at a different location.
The Jan. 19 meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Grady County Fairgrounds Event Conference Room.
The commissioners have been meeting in the fairgrounds’ Community Building. However, on Jan. 19, the OHCE Winter Council will be held at that location.
Please note that the meeting will also be taking place on Tuesday rather than Monday, due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on Monday, Jan. 18.
Further meetings will continue to be held at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Building until further notice.
