Grady County is once again under a burn ban.
The Grady County Board of Commissioners reinstated the county-wide burn ban for 14 days, beginning Feb. 22.
The status of the burn ban will be reevaluated on March 8, when the commissioners will vote to either extend or end the burn ban.
The Oklahoma Mesonet’s state drought monitor shows all but a tiny sliver of Grady County within the “Extreme Drought” category, as of Tuesday, Feb. 15. The map is updated weekly on Tuesdays and the updated status is released on Thursdays.
Under the burn ban, it is illegal to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. It is also illegal to build a campfire, bonfire or to burn trash or other materials that may cause a fire.
There are some specific exceptions to the burn ban for construction, welding, grinding, campfires and outdoor cooking. Please see the full burn ban resolution for details here.
Individual fireworks are totally prohibited.
Those who violate the burn ban may face a misdemeanor charge, a $500 fine and/or imprisonment up to one year.
The ban was lifted on Feb. 7. At the time, the commissioners requested that the public contact the Grady County Fire Department or Sheriff’s Department prior to burning. However, the burn ban has been reinstated due to extreme fire danger.
