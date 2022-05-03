The Grady County Commissioners passed the premium pay program at their regular weekly meeting on Monday.
Premium pay will be given to eligible Grady County employees who worked with the public during the pandemic, before vaccines became widely available. This money will come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Employees will be paid $4 per eligible hour that was worked between April 1, 2020 up to May 1, 2021.
Employees—as well as the hours that qualify for premium pay—must meet certain parameters. Elected officials do not qualify. Moreover, hours worked from home would not be eligible. Qualifying hours would not include hours covered by other forms of hazard pay.
However, there was concern regarding the premium pay program from department heads as well as the District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Jason Hicks and Assistant District Attorney Charles Sifers were opposed to using ARPA funds for this purpose. Neither were in attendance at the meeting, but sent a statement to District 3 Commissioner Ralph Beard via text, which Beard read aloud.
“Our office is in the opinion that Grady County should not use any ARPA money for premium pay or any attempt to spread this money out to county employees,” the statement said in part. “The benefits hoped for will not outweigh the negative effects. Other, better use of this money can and should be found.”
Some department heads also expressed concern about whether or not workers would perceive the program as fair, especially those who worked from home or were required to quarantine.
Lynn Diver, who is a legal consultant for Grady County regarding ARPA funds said this is strictly the commissioners’ decision. She said premium pay to county employees is a legal use of ARPA funds. Diver said she has worked with other counties and the Oklahoma State Auditor regarding premium pay.
The commissioners discussed postponing the decision until next week, to discuss the matter with Hicks or Sifers. Then, after further discussion, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Painter made a motion to pay each county employee $4 per qualifying hour between April 1, 2020 and up to May 1, 2021. The motion passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.