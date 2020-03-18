Grady County Commissioners pass disaster emergency proclamation due to COVID-19

UPDATE: This story has been updated with additional details.
The Grady County Commissioners passed a disaster emergency proclamation on Wednesday morning due to the current threat of COVID-19.
The proclamation declares Grady County a disaster area, entitled to aid, relief and assistance and directs the implementation of the county emergency operations plan. As part of the proclamation, which is in now effect for 30 days, the Grady County Courthouse will be closed to the general public.
An amendment to the resolution following the meeting states that the court, at its discretion, may allow access to members of the public and their attorneys as required by law.
The proclamation will expire after 30 days unless otherwise extended.
At the time of this report, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
Payments may be submitted via the dropbox located at the corner of the Grady County Courthouse Security Vestibule.
A skeleton crew of elected county officials and county employees will still be working at the courthouse. The commissioners also approved a paid administrative leave for any county employee that has received orders to stay home due to the COVID-19 virus.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office lobby is also closed to the general public. Those who need to contact the sheriff’s office are asked to call first and, if needed, a deputy will meet them in front of the building.
At this time, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office will only send out a deputy for priority calls where their presence would be required.
Residents are still able to register to vote and/or file for an absentee ballot or change party affiliation at the Grady County Election Board. Voters are advised to visit wwww.elections.ok.gov and click on the OK Voter Portal to access voter services, if possible.
The regular Grady County Commissioner meetings on Monday may be held by teleconference or recorded in the future, although this is still developing. Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed an emergency law temporarily adjusting the state’s open meetings law to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.
The Grady County Commissioners advise that those who would otherwise need to visit the courthouse, call first.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ordered all courts in Oklahoma to immediately cancel all jury terms for the next 30 days and release jurors from service. Civil cases will be extended for 30 days.
Moreover, assigned judges have been ordered to reschedule all non-jury trial settings hearings and pretrial settings. Emergency matters, assignments, bond hearings and required proceedings of any kind will handled on a case by case basis by the assigned judge.
