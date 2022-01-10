The Grady County Board of Commissioners will hold their weekly meetings at the Grady County Fairgrounds due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The meetings usually take place at 9 a.m., every Monday, at the Grady County Courthouse. Until further notice, the meetings will be moved to Community Room at the fairgrounds. Meeting participants will be able to sit further apart in the large meeting room, versus the smaller commissioner’s chambers, according to Ralph Beard, Grady County Commissioner, District 3.
Next week, the regular meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
