The Grady County Commissioners will begin meeting at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Room on April 16.
Grady County Commissioner, Ralph Beard, said this location will allow the commissioners and participants to maintain enough space for social distancing.
As always, these meetings are open to the public.
The commissioners will hold their regular Monday meetings at this location at 9 a.m. until further notice.
For the past three weeks, the commissioners have been meeting via teleconference due to the Grady County Courthouse being closed on March 18 as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
