The Grady County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of the year one hour later.
The Grady County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Room on Jan. 4.
The board typically meets at 9 a.m.
Graveside services for Gene Melton Pearson, 80, of Ada are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Alex Cemetery, Billy Don Cope and David Smith will officiate. Mr. Pearson passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home. He was born December 30, 1939 in the Naples Community, Grady C…
Graveside service for Nancy Jane Cole, age 69, will be 1:00 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Fairlawn Cemetery. Nancy Jane Cole was born the daughter of William Henry Cato and Edith Versa Cato Richardson on November 8, 1951, in Quanah, Texas. She died December 25, 2020, at her home. Nancy wa…
