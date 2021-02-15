This week's Grady County Commissioners meeting has been canceled.
The Grady County Board of Commissioners were scheduled to hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The regular meetings are typically held on Monday. However, due to the holiday on Feb. 15, the meeting was scheduled for Feb. 16.
The Grady County Courthouse will also be closed tomorrow due to inclement weather, according to Grady County Emergency Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.