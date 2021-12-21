Last week, multiple surrounding counties enacted a burn ban due to fire weather conditions.
This includes nearby Stephens, Garvin and Jefferson Counties. In total, there are 10 counties in the state with burn bans, as of Dec. 20.
The Oklahoma Mesonet’s drought monitor shows portions of each county in the “severe drought” category. The southeast corner of Grady County is in this category as well, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management, said.
At this point, a rainy day may not lift the county out of “severe drought.” The county has not had even a quarter inch of rain in about 52 days, Thompson said.
Moreover, the forecast could be dry for a while. December, January and February are the three driest months of the year, he said.
According to state statute, the Grady County Commissioners may enact a burn ban due to extreme fire danger, as determined by NOAA, Thompson said.
If approved, the burn ban will be effective for 14 days, at which point the commissioners will decide whether to renew the ban.
The burn ban will be on the agenda at the next Grady County Commissioner’s regular meeting on Dec. 27. These meetings take place at 9 a.m. on Mondays in the Commissioner’s chambers at the Grady County Courthouse.
