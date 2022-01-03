The Grady County Commissioners voted to continue the county-wide burn ban on Monday.
The burn ban will be reevaluated next Monday. The commissioners may opt to extend the burn ban for a period of seven or 14 days. The board discussed continuing the ban for the maximum two-week period on Jan. 10.
Several Oklahoma counties have put burn bans in place due to extreme fire danger because of the ongoing drought conditions.
The New Year began with some rain and precipitation. However, this was at most a half-inch of moisture for some areas of Grady County, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
From I-44 down to the southeast portion of Grady County continues to be in severe drought, according to the Oklahoma Drought Monitor. Moreover, the next 6 to 10 day outlook shows drier than normal conditions as well as higher than normal temperatures, Thompson said.
December 2021 was the warmest on Oklahoma record with the statewide average temperature at 10 degrees above normal, according to Gary McManus, State Climatologist with the Oklahoma Mesonet.
December 2021 was also the fourth warmest climatological winter month since the statewide records began in 1895, McManus said.
As stated in a previous article, the burn ban prohibits outdoor burning with some specific exceptions for road construction projects, welding, campfires and outdoor cooking.
