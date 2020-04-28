Grady County Commissioners discuss soft opening for courthouse

Amid plans to reopen the State of Oklahoma, the Grady County Commissioners are taking a wait-and-see approach.
On Monday morning, the commissioners discussed plans to reopen the Grady County Courthouse, which was closed to the public on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners were hesitant to project a soft opening date but tentatively said it could be mid-to-late May.
Commissioner Michael Walker said he was concerned about spikes in cases of COVID-19 as the dining rooms of restaurants and movie theaters open on May 1.
The commissioners and attendees at the meeting exchanged ideas, such as limiting who may enter the courthouse to litigants and their attorneys only.
The Grady County Sheriff's Deputies at the security vestibule may screen those who enter with no-touch thermometers. Masks may be required to enter the courthouse as another precaution.
Commissioner Ralph Beard said he would like some time to visit with essential workers at the courthouse for feedback. Some offices at the courthouse are more conducive to social distancing than others.
The commissioners will revisit the discussion weekly at their regular Monday meetings. The next meeting is at 9 a.m. on May 4 at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.