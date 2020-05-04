Grady County Commissioners discuss opening the courthouse May 18

The Grady County Courthouse could open—with restrictions—on May 18.
The Grady County Commissioners discussed a soft opening of the courthouse at their regular meeting on Monday morning.
Those entering the courthouse to attend hearings would be limited to lawyers and their clients.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Deputies at the vestibule may implement some kind of health screening for those entering. Masks will be required to enter the courthouse, the commissioners said.
For the remainder of May 2020, the Grady County Commissioners will continue to meet at the Community Room at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
