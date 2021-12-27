The Grady County Commissioners passed a county-wide burn ban on Monday due to extreme fire danger.
The burn ban will be in effect for at least seven days. The ban will be reviewed once a week and the commissioners will vote to either continue or withdraw the ban.
The fire danger is due to continued drought conditions. According to the Oklahoma Drought Monitor, drought conditions in Grady County have spread from the southeast corner to roughly half the county. Surrounding counties that have already issued a burn ban—such as Stephens, Garvin and Jefferson—have had a similar increase. The Oklahoma Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
The Oklahoma Drought Map is available on the Oklahoma Mesonet website.
During the ban, Grady County residents are prohibited from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. Further, residents may not build a campfire or bonfire, burn trash or other materials.
There are some exceptions, such as road construction projects that use propane-fueled equipment. The ban document says a water pumper should be on standby when such equipment is used near grass.
Other activities that may create sparks, such as welding, have similar precautions during the burn ban. These activities should be done over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet with welding blankets or screens used to over flammable vegetation. Moreover, wind speeds must be less than 20 mph and a person other than the welder must act as “fire watch.” This person should be equipped with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.
While campfires and bonfires are prohibited, charcoal grills and natural gas grills in a grilling receptacle are allowed if grilling is done over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are not permitted during the burn ban.
Burn ban violations may result in a misdemeanor conviction, a $500 fine and/or imprisonment up to one year.
