Work will begin next week to mitigate the issues that caused flooding and subsequent two-week closure of the Grady County Courthouse.
The Grady County Commissioners held a special meeting on Friday in order to discuss a quote from H&H Plumbing and Utilities.
The project, which is slated to begin on Monday, is expected to correct and eliminate the problems with the plumbing that caused the sewage backup at the courthouse.
Chad Madden, owner of H&H Plumbing and Utilities, said excavation on the west side of the courthouse will begin early next week. This area will be blocked off for about two weeks while the project is underway.
The company will install a wet well, which will hold wastewater from the courthouse, which will then pump into the city’s sewer system. A sewage grinder will break debris into small particle form, Madden said.
The initial quote began at a little over $210,000. However, after extensive discussion regarding problems with debris from the jail clogging up the line, the quote was increased to $300,000.
The additional funds will include the work and cost to install a grinder that will break the debris into small particles.
In the meantime, beginning on Monday, residents or those doing business at the courthouse may need to come in on the east side off of 3rd St. rather than 4th St. There will be signage and barriers to help people navigate while construction is underway, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
