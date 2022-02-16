Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, windy late with storms becoming more numerous - locally heavy downpours likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, windy late with storms becoming more numerous - locally heavy downpours likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.