October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. The Grady County Coordinated Community Response (CCR) Team encourages all community members to wear purple on Thursdays in honor of all victims of domestic violence. The CCR team is comprised of representatives from law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, mental health professionals, medical professionals, the ICAN! Center, the Department of Human Services, Adult Protective Services, Probation and Parole and other support agencies throughout Grady County. The CCR Team’s goal is to coordinate efforts to assist and protect victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions. On October 4, 2021, members of the CCR Team as well as other community members gathered on the front steps of the Grady County courthouse in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The CCR Team has also organized the “Together We Heel” walk to end domestic violence that was held on Saturday, October 2, 2021. This event was held in coordination with the Intervention & Crisis Advocacy Network (ICAN!) as a fundraiser to continue and increase services for domestic violence victims in our area, to include: transitional housing, a clothing closet, support groups, crisis intervention and safety planning among other assistance.
Grady County CCR recognize National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
