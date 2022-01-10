The Grady County Commissioners extended the county-wide burn ban on Monday.
Read the resolution here.
The ban will be in place for an additional 14 days. On Jan. 24, the commissioners will discuss whether the ban should be renewed.
The little bit of rain that fell last week has not relieved the drought conditions.
As of Jan. 6, the Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Map shows half of Grady County in severe drought. The lower half of the county, from I-44 down to the southeast portion of the county is now in extreme drought.
There is currently no precipitation in the seven-day forecast, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
While there have been a few small grass fires, there have been no major fires in Grady County during the burn ban. Moreover, there have been few calls to report any burn ban violations, Thompson said.
As of Jan. 10, there are 27 counties in Oklahoma with an active burn ban, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services. This includes all three counties in the panhandle and a large portion of western Oklahoma.
As stated in a previous article, the burn ban prohibits outdoor burning with some specific exceptions for road construction projects, welding, campfires and outdoor cooking.
