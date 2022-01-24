The Grady County Commissioners voted to continue the county-wide burn ban an additional 14 days.
The burn ban first went into effect on Dec. 27, 2021. Read the Jan. 24 resolution here.
As of Jan. 18, the Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Map shows the southern 2/3 portion of Grady County in the “extreme drought” category. The remaining portion is in the “severe drought” category.
While there may be some wintery participation this week, it would likely not be enough to move the county out of drought conditions. At least a quarter inch of rain would be needed to relieve the current drought status, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
Since last week, six additional counties enacted burn bans. As of Jan. 24, 33 counties in Oklahoma are under a burn ban, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services.
As stated in a previous article, the burn ban prohibits outdoor burning with some specific exceptions for road construction projects, welding, campfires and outdoor cooking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.