The Grady County Commissioners have extend the county-wide burn ban with provisions for farmers and ranchers to perform prescribed burns.
Those who need to perform a prescribed burn must follow the guidelines set by the the Oklahoma Forestry Services and Oklahoma State Statute. Please see the requirements here.
Forms may be picked up at any of the Grady County District Barns.
Those who plan to perform a prescribed burn are asked to call either the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 405-224-0984 or the Grady County Fire Department at 405-448-2749.
The burn ban has been extended until at least March 28, when the Grady County Commissioners will consider lifting or continuing the ban.
Read the full burn ban resolution here.
There were multiple fires in Oklahoma over the weekend, including Tuttle, Bradley, and Alex in Grady County.
In Tuttle, about 120 acres burned, one home was lost and two firefighters went to the hospital for minor injuries, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management, said.
Grady County, along with most of the western half continues to be in extreme drought, as of March 15. There are also patches of Oklahoma in exceptional drought, which is the highest drought category. Only one county in the state—Adair County—is totally free of drought conditions, according to the Mesonet's Oklahoma Drought Monitor.
The Oklahoma Forestry Services Burn Ban Map still shows Grady County surrounded by counties also under a burn ban including Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Stephens and Garvin Counties.
