Oklahoma’s number of positive cases of COVID-19 jumped 154 cases since the previous day, with a total of 719 cases reported on April 1.
The Oklahoma State Health Department released their daily update on Wednesday, with numbers showing there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
To clarify, on Monday, OSHD reported three cases, due to an error. This number was corrected to two cases on Tuesday. That number is back up to three on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday’s report, there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and seven additional deaths.
Greer County has been added to the list of counties with at least one confirmed positive case, according to OSHD. Currently Oklahoma County has the most cases at 192.
Among the seven deaths reported on Wednesday:
- Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.
- One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
- One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
- One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Osage County, a male older than 65.
There are now 30 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
