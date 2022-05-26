Grady and Caddo County Relay for Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 in Downtown Chickasha.
Throughout the day, there will be bingo at Canadian River Brewery, musical entertainment, a wet t-shirt contest, Relay survivor recognition and more.
During the event, the roads will be closed to traffic on Chickasha Ave. between 1st St. and 3rd St.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event celebrates cancer survivors, honors those who died in battle with cancer and raises money for the American Cancer Society.
