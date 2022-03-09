Governor Kevin Stitt today announced he has appointed JJ Francais to the Board of Regents of the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, effective July 1.
Francais is a USAO graduate and has worked for Lawton-based Hilliary Communications since 2017, where he currently serves as assistant vice president of external affairs. Francais has also served as the Mayor of Elgin since 2021.
“JJ Francais will be a great fit to help lead USAO into the future,” said Gov. Stitt. “He is passionate about his alma mater and serving his community, and I am excited to see the positive impact he will have on our state.”
Francais credits a chance encounter with the late Dr. Ingrid Shafer, a USAO faculty member, with changing the trajectory of his life and inspiring to him to serve as a regent.
“USAO changed my life and gave me the tools I needed to grow in my career,” said Francais. “I applaud Governor Stitt’s focus on ensuring our colleges and universities are producing graduates with skills that match the needs of Oklahoma’s workforce and I am honored to be appointed to this position.”
Francais’ appointment requires confirmation by the Oklahoma State Senate and is for a seven-year term expiring June 30, 2029.
