OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker abruptly resigned from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission after the governor - a fellow commissioner - signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.
The dispute occurred just weeks before the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which happened May 31-June 1, 1921, resulting in the deaths of perhaps 100 to 300 Black residents in Tulsa’s Greenwood District, historians say.
“With the signing of House Bill 1775, our fellow commissioner, Gov. Kevin Stitt, has cast an ugly shadow on the phenomenal work done during the last five years,” wrote Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, in his resignation letter. “Gov. Stitt has chosen to align himself with folks who want to rewrite or prohibit the full intellectual exploration of our history, which is in direct conflict with the spirit of the commission I joined several years ago.”
In a separate letter, Phil Armstrong, project director of the Centennial Commission, wrote that commission members were “gravely disappointed” that Stitt — or one of his representatives — chose not to attend a special meeting of the bipartisan commission when it discussed his decision to sign HB 1775.
“Telling the story of 1921 requires confronting and sharing the facts about this horrific period in Oklahoma’s and Tulsa’s history,” Armstrong said. “It also demands an exploration of the underlying causative factors. HB 1775 chills the ability of educators to teach students, of any age, and will only serve to intimidate educators who seek to reveal and process our hidden history.”
Armstrong said the commission delivered that message to Stitt prior to his signing of the bill, yet he signed it anyway.
“How do you reconcile your membership on the Centennial Commission with your support of a law that is fundamentally contrary to the mission of reconciliation and restoration?” Armstrong asked.
Armstrong wrote that the Commission believes Stitt’s support of the bill is “diametrically opposite” to the mission of the commission, and reflects Stitt’s desire to end his affiliation.
The new law also bans mandatory gender and sexual diversity training for students enrolled in Oklahoma colleges and universities It passed out of the Republican-controlled Legislature overwhelmingly and largely along party lines.
Critical race theory examines the ways race intersects with American society, and how the legacy of racism shapes issues and continues to be a problem today.
The measure’s author, state Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, however, has said critical race theorists are pressing “a grim and pessimistic narrative” based on Marxist ideology about gender and race in America. He also argued that the measure doesn’t stop teaching about the past, but simply says that teachers won’t make anyone feel guilty today for something that happened in the past.
On Tuesday, Stitt’s office released a statement saying that both the governor and First Lady Sarah Stitt “strongly support reconciliation, healing and the rebirth” for Tulsa’s Greenwood District.
“While it has become clear that Mr. Armstrong does not speak for the entire Centennial Commission, it is disappointing that some commission members feel that a common-sense law preventing students from being taught one race or sex is superior to another is contrary to the mission of reconciliation and restoration,” Stitt said in the statement.
Stitt’s office also noted that he issued an executive order that expressly directed the teaching of the Tulsa Race Massacre and related historical events be included in the state’s Academic Standards.
“The governor believes that any other interpretation of this legislation is misguided and fundamentally inaccurate, and that position was expressed to the Centennial Commission before the bill was signed into law,” Stitt’s statement said.
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, who also chairs the commission, said he formed the commission to build a Greenwood District history center and to figure out what was necessary to tell the story of the massacre..
“May 31 is the centennial and that moment is significant, and these political views and actions are a distraction from it,” said Matthews. “I’m disappointed that we’re pushing legislation like this at this time.”
The commission sunsets June 30, 2021, following the culmination of centennial events in May and early June, and leadership of the history center will be turned over to the local community.
Matthews said while he doesn’t think the measure would prevent teaching about the massacre, it shouldn’t have passed and been signed into law because he believes it was not well-written and will be interrupted subjectively. He said someone could decide that women’s suffrage or the Civil War is disturbing to a child as loosely as the bill is written.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the critical race theory measure would have no impact on educators’ ability to teach students about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“We will teach what is in the academic standards,” she said. “And we will continue to teach what we have, what has already been approved, and I don’t see that being jeopardized.”
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, also said Wednesday that the legislation wouldn’t impact how the massacre is taught in Oklahoma schools.
“I think a lot of the rhetoric out on (HB) 1775 is just a snap response to just sound bites that are out there, but I would just encourage everyone to read the legislation,” McCall said.
He also said the measure does not seek to suppress any U.S. or state history.
“We certainly have had failures and shortcomings … in the past, and we need to learn from those and not repeat them,” McCall said.
Stitt is the second high-profile Republican commissioner criticized by other commission members this year.
In mid-January, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., faced calls to resign after his decision to challenge the certification of the presidential Electoral College vote. In an apology letter penned to North Tulsa residents, Lankford said he didn’t realize his efforts were seen as casting doubt on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities.
Lankford, R-Oklahoma, who had initially pledged to vote against the Electoral College certification unless there was an audit of the vote, ultimately backed away from that challenge after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He continues to serve on the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
