Oklahoma Governor, Kevin Stitt penned an executive order to honor Ricky Fulton, an Oklahoma firefighter from Grady County.
Fulton died on Sept. 22 in Emmett, Idaho. He was battling the Schill Wildfire as a tanker pilot.
Stitt ordered all Oklahoma and American flags to be flown half mast on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to honor Fulton.
The executive order says Fulton was born and raised in Oklahoma. He graduated from Amber-Pocasset High School and the Spartan College of Aeronautics in Tulsa.
“Mr. Fulton leaves behind a loving family and many friends, including his mother, Frances Fulton.”
Fulton’s funeral was held on Sept. 30 at the Ninnekah First Baptist Church.
According to KTVB, an Idaho news network, about 100 firefighters and fire personnel from southwest Idaho gathered on Monday at the Boise Airport to pay their respects. Fulton was escorted from a funeral home in Emmett to the airport, where he was transported back to his family in Oklahoma.
The article said Fulton worked as a contractor for the Bureau of Land Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.