GOP welcomes Kintsel, Hooten, Dahm to May 19 meeting

Challengers in the most hotly contested races in Oklahoma will visit Chickasha on May 19 to address the Grady County GOP, local leaders have announced.
Speakers include Joel Kintsel (running for governor), State Sen. Nathan Dahm (U.S. Senate) and David Hooten (state treasurer).
The meeting begins at 6:30 with dinner, program at 7 p.m. The Grady County Republican Party hosts this free meeting on the third Thursday of the month at Bible Baptist Church in Chickasha. All are welcome to attend to hear speakers, meet candidates and be informed by legislative updates.
"Our meetings are designed to develop an informed citizenry at the local and state level," says Carrie Bertrand, Grady County GOP chairman. "It doesn't matter to me how a person is registered to vote. I just want everyone to know who their choices are before the election, to ask questions, and to stay informed. We do our best to have as many candidates as we can get to our meetings before the primary on June 28. We also bring in a variety of speakers throughout the year to discuss relevant political topics and issues."
Local results have been great, Bertrand says. “Our attendance has been 50-150 in attendance at most meetings this past year, and more than 500 people join most of our meetings on Facebook Live.”
All three of these candidates will appear on the June 28 Republican primary election ballot. State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) is running to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhoff. Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel is challenging incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Tulsa). Musician and restauranteur David Hooten (R-Oklahoma City), who was elected in 2016 as Oklahoma County Clerk. He is running for state treasurer.
The Grady County GOP also will host an education forum on June 4 at Science & Arts. Featured speakers include some candidates for state superintendent.
"Given that education is the largest part of the Oklahoma State budget, we need to better understand the challenges facing teachers and students throughout our state,” Bertrand said. “That's why this forum is so critical and I hope lots of people will attend, especially teachers, administrators and school board members. As a certified teacher, this topic is especially important to me. And as a conservative, I believe we can find better ways to support our teachers and students. This is a great opportunity for parents and educators to meet candidates for state superintendent."
Persons who want to be added to the county’ GOP email list to receive detailed information about meetings, speakers and special events should write to Bertrand at gradygop.1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.