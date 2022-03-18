One of the cutest things to go viral in a while, the Peptoc Hotline is putting the kind in kindergarten.
This public art project from Westside School in California is open to anyone with a phone. By calling 707-998-8410, callers can make a numerical selection based on their current emotion. For each option, there is a recording of young students offering encouragement and life advice.
The suggestions range from wise (“Be grateful for yourself”) to wonderfully weird (“If you’re feeling up high and unbalanced, think of groundhogs”).
Those who are mad, frustrated or nervous are advised to “take deep breaths,” or “Go get your wallet and spend it on ice cream and shoes.”
Callers can also press four to hear a recording of children laughing or press five for encouragement in Spanish.
