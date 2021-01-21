Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) CEO, Kean Spellman, gave a COVID-19 update to the business community during a virtual town hall hosted by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 20.
Spellman was joined by Marla Howell with Mosley Real Estate, who shared the experience of herself and her family after contracting the virus.
Spellman said physicians at GMH are worried that so many residents in the community are not taking the pandemic seriously. At the hospital, nurses are exhausted and employment turnover has increased due to staff reaching a breaking point, Spellman said.
He urged business leaders to take the virus seriously by requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
Spellman said that while most people who contract the virus don’t die from it, patients are experiencing long aftereffects of the virus including fatigue, coughing, unusual rashes as well as anxiety. He said it is not clear at this point why some people get die or become very ill while others have mild or no symptoms.
The hospital CEO said ICU beds have reached max capacity at GMH as well as hospitals around the state. GMH has remodeled an entire wing of GMH into a COVID-19 unit. Patients are able to enter without contacting anyone else.
Spellman said while there have been some hiccups in distributing the vaccine, he praises the local health department for doing their best with a limited amount of vaccine.
There will be another vaccine point of dispensation at Epworth United Methodist this Friday. Spellman said he expects that about 1,000 doses will be distributed.
Mistrust in the COVID-19 vaccine is misplaced, Spellman said. There is also a lot of misinformation online about the vaccines. All healthcare workers at GMH have been vaccinated. Out of 370 people, there were two cases of a mild rash, he said.
Moreover, while there are four variants of the virus at the time of this report, the available vaccines are effective against all of them, Spellman said.
“We need to get Chickasha and Grady County vaccinated as fast as possible.”
Spellman said he hopes the Johnson&Johnson vaccine will become available soon. This vaccine has the advantage of being a “one shot” vaccine. Moreover, the refrigeration requirements are less stringent, giving it a more stable shelf life.
The Virtual Town Hall Meeting is available on the GMH Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.