On Nov. 30, double the impact of your GivingTuesday gift by donating to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Holiday Match. Thanks to APMEX, the Cresap Family Foundation and an anonymous donor, all donations to the Regional Food Bank are matched up to $500,000.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable-giving season by inspiring people to give back.
"GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity for Oklahomans to come together to show kindness, thanks and share what they have to help Oklahomans living with hunger," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "Thanks to the Holiday Match, a gift of $1 on GivingTuesday will help provide eight meals to Oklahomans living with hunger."
After GivingTuesday, every gift to the Regional Food Bank's Holiday Match campaign continues to be matched until Jan. 15. Donations can be made by visiting rfbo.org/give or by calling 405-600-3161.
"You can show generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday," Dykstra said. "It is the perfect time to sign up to host a food and fund drive or volunteer your time to sort and pack food in our Volunteer Center."
Those interested in signing up for a food and fund drive can learn more atrfbo.org/foodandfunds. The Regional Food Bank's Volunteer Center hosts shifts six days a week. Sign up for a shift at rfbo.org/volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.